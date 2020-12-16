Jackrabbits add 30 for Football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – High school standouts and a graduate transfer representing 10 different states make up the class of 18 student-athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent with the South Dakota State University football team Wednesday.

“This year’s recruiting process was something totally different than previous years,” Jackrabbit head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “I am so proud of how our staff adjusted. A huge credit to our assistants for putting together what we feel is an unbelievable signing class. Every one of our needs has been covered by really good student-athletes.”

The signees include:

Regan Bollweg, 6-3, 220, tight end, Harrold (Pierre H.S.);

Derrick Brown, 6-5, 295, offensive lineman, Mesa, Arizona (Queen Creek H.S.);

Reece Burckhard, 6-8, 235, tight end, Aberdeen (Aberdeen Central H.S.);

Josh Buri, 5-11, 210, running back, Brookings (Brookings H.S.);

Stefan Coleman Jr., 6-3, 185, wide receiver, Osceola, Arkansas (Hoxie H.S.);

Jaden Crockett, 6-0, 170, defensive back, Laveen, Arizona (Alhambra H.S.);

Matthew Durrance, 6-2, 195, safety, Lutz, Florida (Steinbrenner H.S.);

Ethan Eilers, 6-5, 265, offensive tackle, West Burlington, Iowa (West Burlington H.S.);

Tyler Feldkamp, 6-0, 185, wide receiver, Sioux Falls (Roosevelt H.S.);

Colby Huerter, 6-1, 195, safety, Katy, Texas (Tompkins H.S.);

Amar Johnson, 5-11, 180, running back, O’Fallon, Missouri (Chaminade College Prep);

Jordan Meachum, 5-8, 190, running back, Lamott, Pennsylvania (transfer from Sacred Heart University);

Cade Reynolds, 6-2, 205, linebacker, Daphne, Alabama (Daphne H.S.);

Christopher Rhodes, 6-0, 170, cornerback, Independence, Missouri (Truman H.S.);

Cade Rice, 6-3, 210, quarterback, Springfield, Ohio (Northmont H.S.);

Myles Taylor, 6-1, 180, wide receiver, Gilbert, Ariz. (Williams Field H.S.);

Levi Vanden Bos, 6-3, 225, defensive end, Rock Valley, Iowa (Western Christian H.S.);

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten, 6-2, 285, defensive tackle, Gilbert, Arizona (Williams Field H.S.).

REGAN BOLLWEG

Bollweg helped lead Pierre to its fourth consecutive Class 11AA state title this past fall, combining for 1,470 yards and 20 touchdowns in the receiving categories en route to back-to-back all-state selections in 2019 and 2020, along with earning a spot on this year’s Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45. He also excelled defensively, setting school career and single-season records for sacks.

In addition, Bollweg has excelled on the wrestling mat, finishing as state runner-up in the 195-pound weight class last winter. A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to major in either pre-medicine or agricultural business.

DERRICK BROWN

Brown earned first-team all-region honors his senior season at Queen Creek High School. He was credited with 15 pancake blocks during an abbreviated campaign.

Brown plans to major in engineering.

REECE BURCKHARD

Burckhard received all-state and Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 recognition after moving to offensive tackle for his senior season at Aberdeen Central High School. He is projected to move back to the tight end position, where he earned all-conference recognition as a junior, in college.

Burckhard will join his older sister, Paiton, who is a starting forward on the women’s basketball team, as a Jackrabbit student-athlete. An academic all-state selection, he has yet to choose a major.

JOSH BURI

Buri bridged a stellar prep career between Stewartville (Minn.) and Brookings high schools, rushing for 5,251 career yards and scoring 93 total touchdowns. In his lone season in Brookings, Buri averaged 11 yards per carry in rushing for 1,655 yards and scored 28 touchdowns as the Bobcats advanced to the 2020 11AA championship game. He earned all-state honors and was a member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45.

As a junior at Stewartville (Minn.) High School, he earned Rochester Post Bulletin Player of the Year honors after rushing for 1,994 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns.

An honor student, Buri plans to major in nutrition.

STEFAN COLEMAN JR.

Coleman has earned all-state honors in both football and track, first at Osceola High School and later at Hoxie High School. In helping lead Hoxie to the state semifinals, he recorded 35 receptions for 1,161 yards – an average of 33.2 yards per catch – with 16 touchdowns.

He plans to pursue a degree in law enforcement.

JADEN CROCKETT

Crockett received all-conference and all-section honors as a junior at Alhambra High School in Phoenix. A two-way player, he tallied 47 tackles and two interceptions on defensive and contributed three touchdown receptions on offense.

Inducted into the National Honor Society, Crockett plans to major in exercise science.

MATTHEW DURRANCE

Durrance excelled on defense and special teams at Steinbrenner High School, earning first-team all-conference honors as both a junior and senior. He set the school record for career interceptions, while also registering 190 tackles, 24 pass breakups and five forced fumbles. A second-team all-state selection in 2020, he also blocked seven kicks – four punts and three field goals – over three seasons.

An honor student, Durrance intends to major in business economics.

ETHAN EILERS

Eilers was a unanimous first-team all-district honoree who also earned second-team all-state honors for West Burlington High School in 2020. He plans to major in education.

TYLER FELDKAMP

Feldkamp was a dynamic player in all three phases of the game at Roosevelt High School, setting program career records with 188 receptions, 3,241 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. During his senior campaign, he tallied 37 catches for 823 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns, returned two kickoffs for scores and blocked three kicks en route to all-state honors and a spot on the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45. He also registered 29 tackles and intercepted four passes.

He plans to major in exercise science.

COLBY HUERTER

Huerter earned all-state and all-Greater Houston honors twice each at Tompkins High School. His career totals included 212 tackles and 14 interceptions in helping lead his team to consecutive regional semifinal appearances.

An honor student, Huerter intends to major in sport and recreation management.

AMAR JOHNSON

Johnson earned first-team all-state recognition as both a junior and senior, turning in consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at Chaminade College Prep. The conference offensive player of the year in 2020, he also was a two-time all-league selection as a kick returner.

He plans to pursue a business degree.

JORDAN MEACHUM

Meachum joins the Jackrabbits as a graduate transfer from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, and will be eligible to play this spring. His best season with the Pioneers came in 2018, when he was a second-team all-Northeast Conference selection after rushing for 1,400 yards (127.3 ypg) and 11 touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring run in a game versus Bryant in which he tallied 318 yards on the ground.

For his career, Meachum has tallied 1,986 rushing yards and has caught 48 passes for 450 yards. He also has seen action as a kick returner.

Meachum is working toward a master’s degree in sport and recreation administration.

CADE REYNOLDS

Reynolds led Daphne High School in tackles each of the last two seasons, earning all-county honors as a safety as a junior and as a linebacker his senior season. In 2020, he registered 121 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and five sacks, while also forcing three fumbles and intercepting a pass.

A member of the National Honor Society, Reynolds plans to major in either computer science or sociology.

CHRISTOPHER RHODES

Rhodes was selected to play in the 2020 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl after earning all-conference and all-district honors at Truman High School. He also set the school record and has been a state qualifier in the triple jump during the track and field season.

A member of the National Honor Society, Rhodes intends to pursue a degree in business economics.

CADE RICE

Rice is a highly decorated quarterback who accumulated more than 10,000 yards of total offense, first at Greenon High School and later at Northmont. Rice earned all-Ohio honors three times in passing for 7,410 yards and 90 touchdowns, and rushing for another 2,735 yards and 27 touchdowns during his career. He was named conference player of the year in 2019.

A member of the National Honor Society, Rice is planning to major in communications.

MYLES TAYLOR

Taylor earned all-region honors twice and was an all-state wide receiver in 2019 at Williams Field High School. He caught 60 passes for 1,300 yards with 16 touchdowns as a junior, before tallying 35 catches for 639 yards and five scores in an abbreviated 2020 season.

An honor student, he plans to major in pre-medicine at SDSU.

LEVI VANDEN BOS

Vanden Bos was a two-time all-state selection at Western Christian High School in Hull, Iowa, earning first-team honors as a junior and second-team recognition as a senior. A three-year starter and district defensive MVP in 2020, his career totals included 111 tackles, 12 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

A member of the National Honor Society, Vanden Bos intends to study agricultural systems technology.

AARON WOLFCALE-HOLSTEN

The second Jackrabbit signee from Williams Field High School, Wolfcale-Holsten registered 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks en route to first-team all-region honors during the 2020 campaign. He intends to pursue a degree in business economics.

In addition, the following 11 high school standouts and one junior college transfer have been accepted for admission to South Dakota State University and plan to join the Jackrabbit football team next fall:

Those additions include:

Wyatt Bray, 6-3, 225, defensive end, Britton (Britton-Hecla H.S.);

Aydan Dautermann, 6-2, 185, cornerback, Hartford, Wisconsin (Slinger H.S.);

Grahm Goering, 6-2, 190, wide receiver, Iowa City, Iowa (Iowa City West H.S.);

Jack Green, 6-1, 190, kicker, Rapid City (St. Thomas More H.S.);

Ethan Headlee, 6-5, 295, offensive lineman, Sioux Falls (Harrisburg H.S.);

Noah Jessup, 6-5, 225, defensive end, Franklin, Wisconsin (Franklin H.S.);

Angel Johnson, 5-10, 185, wide receiver, Irene (Viborg-Hurley H.S.);

Tucker Large, 5-11, 170, defensive back, Sioux Falls (Roosevelt H.S.);

Colby Littleton, 6-3, 205, linebacker, Queen Creek, Arizona (Queen Creek H.S.);

Michael Paulson, 6-3, 185, wide receiver, Sioux Falls (Roosevelt H.S.);

Ryan Swoger, 6-2, 175, athlete, Tucson, Arizona (Cienega H.S.);

Sayge Terrell, 5-10, 180, defensive back, Kenosha, Wisconsin (transfer from Iowa Western Community College).

WYATT BRAY

Bray repeated on the Class 9A all-state team and was named to the all-conference squad for the third time in the 2020. Also a member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, he registered 37 tackles, four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in seven games in being named Eastern Coteau Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player.

For his career, Bray racked up 126 tackles and 19 sacks. An honor student, he intends to major in business economics.

AYDAN DAUTERMANN

Dautermann earned all-region honors both offensively and defensively during the 2020 season at Slinger High School. On offense, he tallied 1,015 receiving yards for an average of 28.2 yards per catch to earn a spot as a semifinalist for the Al Toon Award as the state’s top senior wide receiver. Dautermann added seven interceptions on the defensive end in repeating on the all-conference squad.

An honor student, Dautermann plans to major in business marketing.

GRAHM GOERING

Goering advanced to the all-state team in 2020 after repeating on all-conference and all-district squads. He combined for 75 receptions, 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

An academic all-state honoree and a member of the National Honor Society, Goering plans to pursue a degree in health science.

JACK GREEN

Green played on four conference championship team at St. Thomas More High School and was a two-time all-state selection at kicker. Over three seasons, he converted 102-of-110 extra points and 17-of-25 field goal attempts for 153 points.

A member of the honor roll, Green intends to study business management and marketing at SDSU.

ETHAN HEADLEE

Headlee earned all-state accolades and was an honorable mention selection to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 after helping lead Harrisburg to a Class 11AAA state championship appearance. He plans to major in natural resources law enforcement.

NOAH JESSUP

Jessup made the most of limited playing opportunities during his senior season in 2020, recording 31 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks in only five games for Franklin High School. A two-time all-conference selection, Jessup was named to the all-region team as a senior and also was selected as a finalist for the Tim Krumrie Award as the state’s top senior defensive lineman.

He plans to major in exercise science.

ANGEL JOHNSON

Johnson provided big plays both offensively and defensively during a standout career for the Viborg-Hurley football program that claimed a state championship in 2019. A two-time all-state selection and a member of the 2020 Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, Johnson’s career totals included more than 3,400 all-purpose yards and 63 touchdowns as he scored by receiving, rushing and both kickoff and punt returns. Defensively, Johnson was credited with 40 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions his senior season.

An academic all-conference honoree and a member of the National Honor Society, Johnson plans to major in veterinary science.

TUCKER LARGE

Large anchored a Roosevelt High School defense, collecting 23 tackles and five interceptions during his senior season. He was honored in back-to-back seasons on the Class 11AAA all-state team and was selected as team defensive MVP in 2020.

A member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, Large also saw action on special teams as a kick and punt returner. He has yet to choose a major.

COLBY LITTLETON

Littleton established himself as one of the top tacklers in the state of Arizona, tallying 124 stops as a junior in 2019 and registering 125 total tackles in only nine games this past fall en route to consecutive all-region selections. Named the region’s defensive player of the year in 2020, Littleton added a combined four interceptions and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons.

He plans to major in business economics.

MICHAEL PAULSON

Paulson turned in a 1,000-yard season as a junior at Roosevelt High School, where he earned all-state honors after catching 58 passes for 1,186 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was limited to six games in 2020, but managed 20 catches for 339 yards and four scores.

Also an all-conference performer in basketball, Paulson intends to major in business economics.

RYAN SWOGER

Swoger played primarily at quarterback for Cienega High School, but will likely transition to another position at the collegiate level. He threw for 484 yards and rushed for 514 yards in taking over the starting role midway through his junior season and followed that with another all-Southern Arizona selection during an abbreviated senior season.

He has yet to decide on a major.

SAYGE TERRELL

Terrell enrolled at Iowa Western Community College this past fall, but plans to join the Jackrabbit football program in time for the 2021 season. As a high school senior at Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was named conference defensive player of the year and earned all-state honors after tallying 47 solo tackles, five interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He plans to major in business economics after being named to the honor roll on multiple occasions.

ABOUT SDSU

South Dakota State has qualified for the Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs each of the last eight seasons, including consecutive national semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2018. After the 2020 season was postponed to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns, the Jackrabbits are slated to resume action Feb. 20 at Missouri Valley Football Conference rival Southern Illinois.