Jackrabbits add 14 for football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Wednesday that eight high school standouts and a transfer have signed a National Letter of Intent, indicating they further their education and athletic pursuits with the Jackrabbits.

“We are excited to welcome this recruiting class,” Stiegelmeier said. “These student-athletes fit our culture and will be difference-makers on and off the field. We can’t wait to get them on campus and to be a part of their total development.”

The signees include:

Jeff Becker, 6-0, 190, quarterback, Fort Wayne, Indiana;

Quinten Christensen, 6-5, 255, offensive tackle, Wessington Springs;

Greyton Gannon, 6-4, 210, tight end, Eagle, Wisconsin;

Justin Harris, 5-11, 185, running back, New Lenox, Illinois;

Jalen B. Lee, 6-1, 180, cornerback, Wentzville, Missouri;

Chase Mason, 6-4, 225, quarterback, Hurley (transfer from Nebraska);

Aidan Murphy, 6-4, 230, defensive lineman, Magna, Utah;

Max Polischuk, 6-1, 190, safety, Regina, Saskatchewan, and

Jace Sifore, 6-4, 265, defensive tackle, Howard.

JEFF BECKER

Becker racked up more than 8,000 yards of total offense during a standout prep career at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His career totals include 6,287 passing yards and 2,078 rushing yards with a combined 107 touchdowns. Becker earned Class 6A all-state recognition both as a junior and senior, and led Carroll to a section title as a senior.

An honor student, he intends to pursue a degree in business economics.

QUINTEN CHRISTENSEN

Christensen dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage at Wessington Springs High School, earning all-conference honors three times and all-state recognition twice. A two-time team captain, he blocked for an offense that racked up more than 1,800 rushing yards his senior season, and also tallied 129 career tackles, 8.5 sacks and four interceptions on defense.

In addition, Christensen has been a state champion in wrestling in the heavyweight division. An academic all-state honoree, he plans to major in agriculture business.

GREYTON GANNON

Gannon competed in four sports at Mukwonago High School and was a three-year starter in football. He earned first-team all-region as a junior, when he led his team in both passing and rushing yards.

He also has earned all-conference honors twice in basketball, was most valuable player of his baseball team as a freshman and is the school-record holder in both the 200-meter dash and the 4×200-meter relay. Gannon intends to pursue a degree in business economics.

JUSTIN HARRIS

Harris averaged 6.5 yards per carry and 10 yards per catch en route to first-team all-state honors at Lincoln-Way West High School. He also was a two-time all-conference and all-area selection.

He plans to major in physical education.

JALEN LEE

Lee earned all-state honors twice and all-district honors three times for the perennial conference champion Fort Zumwalt North High School football program. He earned first-team all-conference honors both as a wide receiver and cornerback in earning league player of the year accolades after catching six touchdown passes and recording 64 tackles and three interceptions.

Honored as a Super 30 player by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lee intends to major in business economics.

CHASE MASON

Mason spent the fall semester as a member of the baseball team at Nebraska, but plans to enroll at SDSU in January to compete in football with the Jackrabbits. As a prep standout with the Viborg-Hurley football program, he led his team to a state title as a junior, throwing for more than 2,000 yards and rushing for another 1,000 yards with 55 combined touchdowns while being named the Class 9AA Player of the Year.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

AIDAN MURPHY

Murphy completed his prep career at Cyprus High School, earning second-team all-region recognition as a senior after posting 69 total tackles with 12.5 sacks. He was an honorable mention all-region honoree after a 40-tackle, four-sack season as a junior.

He plans to major in mechanical engineering.

MAX POLISCHUK

Polischuk was a four-year starter between stints at Sheldon Williams Collegiate and Clearwater Academy International. This past season, he registered 41 tackles, three interceptions and a pair of touchdowns.

In addition, Polischuk has been a two-time provincial qualifier in track and serves as senior class president. An Honor Roll student, he plans to major in communication.

JACE SIFORE

Sifore was an all-state selection at tight end and also was honored as the Class 9A Outstanding Lineman after helping lead Howard High School to a state championship this past fall. On defense, he registered 46 tackles, four sacks and an interception, while adding 17 receptions for 401 yards and nine touchdowns on offense.

He plans to major in exercise science.

In addition, five other prep standouts have been accepted for admission to South Dakota State University and plan to join the Jackrabbit football team in the fall of 2022. Those commitments include:

Logan Green, 6-3, 270, defensive lineman, Northboro, Iowa;

Jason Harris, 6-2, 200, wide receiver, New Lenox, Illinois;

Kaden Johnson, 6-2, 205, linebacker, La Vista, Nebraska;

Trevor Scott, 6-0, 200, linebacker, Kansas City, Missouri;

Noah Thompson, 6-1, 180, safety, Brandon.

LOGAN GREEN

Green earned all-district honors three times and was the district defensive most valuable player in 2021, when he registered 28 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for Clarinda High School.

Green plans to pursue a major in agriculture science.

JASON HARRIS

Harris will join his brother, Justin, with the Jackrabbits in the 2022 recruiting class. A first-team all-conference honoree and a team captain at Lincoln-Way West High School, he collected 21 receptions for 500 yards with eight touchdowns and added another 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. In addition, Harris was credited with 15 tackles and an interception on defense.

He intends to major in criminology.

KADEN JOHNSON

Johnson racked up 135 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, and intercepted three passes over a two-year span at Papillion-La Vista High School. He was an honorable mention selection to the Super State squad as a senior, as well as an all-metro honoree. In addition, Johnson has qualified for the state wrestling tournament.

A two-time academic all-conference honoree, he plans to major in construction management.

TREVOR SCOTT

A two-time first-team all-state selection at Platte County High School, Scott started 45 consecutive games and tallied 285 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 25 sacks for his career. He also was honored as conference Defensive Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

Scott, who also competes in wrestling and is a member of the state-qualifying and school-record 4×100-meter relay, intends to major in business economics.

NOAH THOMPSON

Thompson was all around the football for Brandon Valley High School, totaling 69 tackles, 14 pass breakups, four touchdowns, three sacks and a pair of interceptions in earning all-state honors twice. He was a member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 as a senior and was a two-time all-conference honoree for a program that won a state title in 2020 and again reached the championship game this past fall.

He plans to pursue a degree in business economics.

ABOUT SDSU

South Dakota State has qualified for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs 10 seasons in a row and is making its fourth national semifinal appearance in the last five years. The Jackrabbits have matched a school record for wins in a season, compiling an 11-3 mark thus far in 2021.