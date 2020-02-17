Jackrabbit Wrestling dominates Stanford

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State wrestling team got off to a fast start and carried the momentum throughout, posting a 34-4 home victory over 21st-ranked Stanford Sunday evening before a crowd of 1,103 at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, who won the first nine matches in the contest, ran their dual winning streak to five in improving to 12-5 overall. Stanford, which was wrestling for the third time in four days, fell to 11-4 on the season after dropping its second dual in a row.

With the match starting at 174 pounds, the Jackrabbits bumped up Tanner Cook a weight class. Cook scored on a takedown late in the first period against Gabe Dinette and added an escape seconds into the second period for a 3-0 lead. Cook then rode out the entire third period to pick up the final point in a 4-0 decision.

Zach Carlson, ranked 17th at 184 pounds, picked up the first of four bonus-point wins for the Jackrabbits with a 16-5 major decision over Jared Hill. Carlson has picked up bonus points in each of his last five dual matches – three technical falls and two major decisions – and has scored at least 16 points in all five bouts.

In the lone matchup of the night between ranked wrestlers, No. 19 Tanner Sloan of SDSU got the best of 13th-ranked Nathan Traxler, 7-2. Sloan opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and took a 3-1 lead into the third period after the wrestlers traded escapes. In the final stanza, Sloan was awarded a point for stalling before sealing his 17th win of the season with a takedown and riding-time advantage.

Blake Wolters and Danny Vega each added decisions before the Jackrabbits recorded three consecutive bonus-point wins to build their lead to 31-0. Zach Price started the streak with a 15-0 technical fall over Luciano Arroyo at 133 pounds, while Clay Carlson turned in a 10-2 major decision versus Fabian Santillan.

Jackrabbit 149-pounder Henry Pohlmeyer was awarded a forfeit for the second night in a row.

Backup Garrett Jordan notched the final win for the Jackrabbits with a 9-3 decision over Ethan Woods in the 157-pound matchup.

Stanford ended the SDSU shutout bid in the final bout of the night as third-ranked Shane Griffith tallied a 16-5 major decision over Kenny O’Neil. As a team, the Cardinal were held without a takedown until Griffith’s match as he remained undefeated on the season at 26-0.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the dual season Friday (Feb. 21) by hosting North Dakota State. The Battle for the Border Bell begins at 7 p.m. at Frost Arena.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 34, #21 STANFORD 4

174: Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. Gabe Dinette (STAN), 4-0

184: #17 Zach Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Jared Hill (STAN), 16-5

197: #19 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. #13 Nathan Traxler (STAN), 7-2

285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. Trevor Rasmussen (STAN), 7-1

125: #24 Danny Vega (SDSU) dec. Jackson DiSario (STAN), 6-3

133: Zach Price (SDSU) tech. fall Luciano Arroyo (STAN), 15-0 [6:23]

141: Clay Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Fabian Santillan (STAN), 10-2

149: Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) won by forfeit

157: Garrett Jordan (SDSU) dec. Ethan Woods (STAN), 9-3

165: #3 David Griffith (STAN) major dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 16-5

Notes: Cook ranked 25th at 165 pounds; rankings by FloWrestling

