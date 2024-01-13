BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Powered by five players in double figures, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced past Denver, 68-50, Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. SDSU has won five straight games and is 7-1 at home this season.

A 15-0 run in the opening quarter quickly pushed the Jackrabbit lead to 19-4 after just more than seven minutes of action. SDSU shot 63 percent in the first quarter to lead 26-9. Madison Mathiowetz scored eight of her 12 points in the opening period.

Paige Meyer and Jenna Hopp combined for 14 of SDSU’s 16 second-quarter points as the Jacks went up by as many 22 following a Hopp layup. The Jacks led 42-24 at halftime.

SDSU’s defense locked down after halftime and held the Pioneers to only a single 3-pointer in the third quarter while pushing the Jackrabbit lead to 29 with 10 minutes to play. The Pioneers worked back to within 18 at the final horn.

Paige Meyer led all players with 17 points on a 6-for-7 shooting night. She also tallied five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Madison Mathiowetz and Jenna Hopp contributed 12 points apiece, followed by Brooklyn Meyer with 11 points. Mesa Byom finished one rebound shy of a double-double – 10 points and nine boards.

Brooklyn Meyer and Nelson finished with four rebounds and two blocks each.

Denver’s Emma Smith scored 13 points and Alaisha Brown contributed 11 for the Pioneers. Makayla Minett added eight rebounds and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

NOTES

Jenna Hopp’s 12 points matches her career high.

12 points matches her career high. SDSU improves to 11-6 on the year and 3-0 in Summit League action while Denver slips to 4-12 (1-2).

The Jackrabbits are now 22-2 all-time against the Pioneers.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbit go on the road to take on Omaha Thursday night, then return to Frost Arena Saturday to host South Dakota.