BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Women earned top-seed after tying for first place with rival USD.

The Jacks will now have to prepare without starting point Paige Meyer after she suffered a leg injury this past Saturday.

Meyer has been stellar in her freshman season, leading the Jacks in assists and steals, but while they’ll miss her presence they do have veterans Lindsey Thueninck and Haley Greer to fill in her void.

“Lindsey and Haley have a part of some really good teams here these last two years and they’ve been important pieces to this year’s team. I think we’re really lucky now to see this and have two experienced point guards that can step in and play well for us,” Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

SDSU will tip-off the tournament Saturday afternoon at 12:30 against Denver.

