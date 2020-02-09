Jackrabbit Women roll to fourth straight win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) —

South Dakota State women’s basketball took down Omaha 69-59 at Frost Arena Saturday afternoon in the 2020 Pork Classic doubleheader, winning its fifth-straight at home.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 18-7 overall and 10-1 in Summit League play, while Omaha fell to 6-17, 1-9 Summit League.

Tagyn Larson finished a rebound shy of a double-double with a team-leading 16 points and 9 rebounds. The senior added 3 assists and two blocks on the day.

Tylee Irwin added 13 points and five rebounds, while Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma each posted 10 points and five boards. Rylee Cascio-Jensen dished out a team-high six assists.

Both teams started slow until SDSU sank 5-of-7 to close the first quarter with a 15-12 lead. The Jacks carried their momentum into the next period, rattling off 18 unanswered to extend the lead to 33-14, highlighted by 3-pointers from Theuninck, Cascio-Jenson and Irwin.

SDSU maintained its double-digit lead the rest of the half with a three-point play by Nelson sending the team to the locker room with a 36-18 advantage.

Out of the break, a Burckhard layup gave the Jacks their first 20-point lead and initiated a 6-0 run to move ahead 45-21 midway through the third. A pair of Larson layups put SDSU up 55-34 going into the final 10 minutes.

The Jacks went on a 7-0 spurt to take a 67-44 lead with under five minutes to play. Omaha finished the game on a 15-2 run, but SDSU held on to win 69-59.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 45-30 all-time against Omaha.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures.

Tylee Irwin made a season-best three 3-pointers.

SDSU held a 40-36 advantage on the boards.

Up Next

South Dakota State remains home as it hosts Denver in a midweek matchup Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.