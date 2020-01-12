Jackrabbit women roll past Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to a 100-69 Summit League victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday at Gates Sports Center.

The Jackrabbits improved to 13-6 on the season and 5-0 in Summit League action, while the Mastodons fell to 4-13, 0-4 Summit League.

Five Jacks reached double figures led by Paiton Burckhard with 20 points and seven boards. Tori Nelson and Megan Bultsma each recorded 16 points, while Sydney Stapleton added 12. Rylie Cascio Jensen turned in 10 points and added four assists.

Tagyn Larson dished a team-high and career-best nine assists, while adding eight points and five boards.

SDSU shot an impressive 59.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc compared to the ‘Dons with a 40.7 field goal percentage. The Jacks also held a 44-19 advantage on the boards.

Burckhard turned in a pair of baskets to give the Jackrabbits an early 4-0 lead. The Mastodons hit a 3-pointer to come within one, but State made a 21-9 run in the remainder of the quarter to take a commanding advantage. Each team put up 15 points in the second, but SDSU held onto a 40-27 lead at halftime.

A 3-pointer midway through the third by Stapleton put the Jacks ahead by 22 points, before a Bultsma turnaround jumper followed by a pair of free throws by Tylee Irwin lifted State to a 73-46 lead headed into the final frame.

Although the Mastodons started the final quarter with nine unanswered points, the deficit was too great to overcome as a final bucket by Bultsma sealed a 100-69 victory for the Jackrabbits.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 35-1 all-time against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Four Jackrabbits reached double figures for the second consecutive game.

Paiton Burckhard turned in 20-plus points four the fourth time this season.

The Jacks shot a season-best 59.4 percent from the field.

SDSU is on a six-game win streak and remains undefeated in Summit League play.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to host North Dakota on Thursday at 7 p.m.