Jackrabbit Women prepare for road test at Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women swept their Summit League opening series against Western Illinois this past weekend, giving Head Coach Aaron Johnston his 500th career win in the process.

Both Jackrabbit wins came by double-digits, and extended their win streak to six games.

Myah Selland earned her 4th Summit League Player of the Week after she averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in SDSU’s sweep of Western Illinois.

Up next for the Jacks is Omaha, who enters Friday’s matchup having dropped 5 straight and are just 1-6 overall, but Head Coach Aaron Johnston says that record is deceiving.

“They had a tie game with Kansas State in the last two minutes and Kansas State hit a couple three’s to beat them, and obviously we struggled with Kansas State. Iowa State pulled away late, but they were in that game throughout the game. Illinois, that’s another game that could have gone either way. They played well up in Fargo. So to look at their record and feel like they are still the same team they were last year I think would be a big mistake on our part. I feel like they’ve improved greatly,” Johnston said.

The Jacks and Mavericks play in Omaha Friday and Saturday with tip-off for each game set for 3:00.