Jackrabbit women fall to No. 25/21 South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball fell to No. 25/21 South Dakota on Sunday afternoon in the South Dakota Showdown Series, presented by South Dakota Corn.

The Jackrabbits fell to 14-7 overall and 6-1 in Summit League play after dropping its first conference contest of the season. The Coyotes improved to 17-2, 6-0 Summit League.

Megan Bultsma led the way for the Jackrabbits with 12 points as she shot 57.1 percent from the field. Paiton Burckhard followed closely with 11 points, while Tori Nelson and Rylie Cascio Jensen each pulled down a team-best four rebounds.

Tylee Irwin added nine points, three rebounds and three assists to the Jackrabbits’ efforts.

State shot 36.7 percent from the field, compared to USD at 53.4 percent. The Coyotes also won the rebounding battle, 38-21. Ciara Duffy led the way for South Dakota with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

SDSU got off to a slow start with the Coyotes holding a 26-6 advantage at the end of the first. Tagyn Larson, Buckhard and Nelson each had a basket for the Jacks on the frame.

The teams traded punches throughout the second quarter with an Irwin 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 15. Although SDSU outscored South Dakota 18-16 on the quarter, the Coyotes still led 42-24 at the half.

South Dakota carried its momentum out of the locker room on a 9-4 run to build upon its lead. South Dakota’s Duffy opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer to increase its advantage to 32 points. State battled until the end, but a trio of Coyote 3’s sealed the contest at 83-48.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 57-31 all-time against South Dakota.

Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma have scored in double figures for eight and six games, respectively.

Today’s loss snapped a seven game winning streak for the Jackrabbits.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to host North Dakota State on Friday at Frost Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

