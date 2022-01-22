Jackrabbit Women eclipse century mark in rout of Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team scored early and often in a 114-50 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. All five SDSU starters put up double figures in the contest, paced by 19 from Paige Meyer. SDSU moves to 12-8 on the season and 8-1 in the Summit League.

With 114 points and 45 field goals, the Jackrabbits nearly set single-game program records in both categories. The SDSU record for both marks was set against Texas A&M International in 2003, when the Jacks scored 119 points with 47 field goals.

The Jackrabbits opened up a 20-3 lead over the first six minutes and never looked back, leading 28-11 after one quarter, 62-22 at halftime and 88-33 after three periods.

Meyer was joined in double digits by Paiton Burckhard (15), Tylee Irwin (14), Tori Nelson (13) and Myah Selland (12). Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer came off the bench to add nine and six points, respectively. Timmer hit all six free throw attempts, including two from a WIU technical foul early in the game. Addison Hirschman chipped in seven points, all in the fourth quarter.

Meyer was nearly perfect from the floor, going 8-for-9 in field goal shooting and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. The freshman also led the team in steals and assists, tallying six of each to go with three rebounds and one blocked shot.

Burckhard’s scoring output included a trio of 3-pointers. She also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Irwin went 5-for-7 from the floor and added three freebies, four rebounds and three assists.

Nelson and Selland led the Jackrabbits on the boards with seven rebounds apiece. Nelson also had two blocks.

In total, 13 Jackrabbits scored at least two points and eight hit at least one 3-pointer. SDSU finished the game 64% from the field, connected on 11 3-pointers and was 13-for-13 from the free throw line. The Jackrabbits outscored the Leathernecks 58-14 in the paint and 31-5 off turnovers.

SDSU’s defense held the Leathernecks to 27 percent shooting and 14 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers. Danni Nichols, who averages 17.7 points, was allowed just seven points. Elizabeth Lutz led Western Illinois with 12 points before she fouled out.

NOTES

State reached the 100-point mark for the first time since January 2020.

The Jackrabbits shot better than 60 percent for the second time this season and better than 50 percent for the fifth time.

SDSU’s 114 points matches the second-highest output in program history. The last time the Jacks scored 114 points was in a win over Northern Colorado in January 2001.

The Jackrabbits notched 26 assists, the most of the season.

SDSU’s 13-for-13 free-throw performance is the fourth time in history the team has been perfect from the line when shooting 10+ free throws.

Eight players hit a triple for the second time this season. The last time was during the 15-16 season.

The Jackrabbits have hit 8+ 3-pointers 14 times this season

Tylee Irwin played in her 141st career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history (Macy Miller, 144)

Myah Selland continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance, 100 games, and has scored at least 10 points in 72 of those contests.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits made a two-game road trip up north to take on North Dakota and North Dakota Thursday and Saturday.