Jackrabbit women down Western Illinois 87-66

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State women’s basketball won its sixth-consecutive game with an 87-66 victory over Western Illinois Saturday night at Frost Arena.

The Jacks, now 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Summit League action, shot 46.9 percent from the field, scored 30 points off turnovers and dished 22 assists. Defensively, the Jacks forced 25 turnovers.

Myah Selland scored a career-high 29 points, while finishing with her seventh-career double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds. Selland also dished a season-best six assists. Tylee Irwin scored 16 points and Tori Nelson scored 10 while recording five rebounds and a career-best six assists. Paiton Burckhard added 10 points and four rebounds.

“Well good win. Western Illinois played very well,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “They just made threes. Their penetration, I thought, caused us some problems and we’ll have to continue to move forward with that but our team played well in this game. We were really efficient on offense, we took care of the ball, shot the ball well from the field. Myah was fantastic in this game. Boy, she made a lot of really key, important plays. She shot it well, made free throws and rebounded. Myah played fantastic this weekend but today she was really good and we needed her to make some of those plays so it was a good way for us to get going. Really pleased with the start to the conference and now we’ll take a little bit of time off to start getting ready for Omaha.”

The Jacks showed their balance throughout the opening quarter, starting the game on a 7-0 run and forcing a turnover on five of the first six Leatherneck possessions. State outscored the Leathernecks 9-4 in the final 6:41, allowing a season-low six points in a quarter to lead 16-6.

Western Illinois started the second quarter strong with an 8-2 run to cut the SDSU lead to 18-14 with eight minutes left in the half. Five consecutive points by Madysen Vlastuin extended the Jackrabbit lead to 12 at the 4:10 mark. Both teams went back and forth in the final 3:46 of the second as the Jacks held a 36-25 lead heading into the locker room.

State scored on five of its first six possessions of the second half to take a 47-34 lead with 6:35 remaining in the third. Eight unanswered points by Western Illinois trimmed the Jacks lead to 50-42 with just under two minutes remaining in the third, but the Jacks responded by outscoring Western Illinois 7-3 in the final 1:41 to take a 57-47 advantage.

Western Illinois opened the fourth with seven unanswered points to make it a one possession game at the 7:29 mark (59-56), but that was as close as the Leathernecks would get. The Jacks went on a 21-5 run over the next 4:25 to extend their lead to a game-high 20 with 2:40 to play. A Vlastuin layup with 52 seconds remaining capped off an impressive finish en route to an 87-66 victory for the Jacks.

Game Notes