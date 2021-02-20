Jackrabbit women battle through injuries to beat the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) — No. 23/25 South Dakota State women’s basketball defeated North Dakota State 86-78 Friday night for its 15th consecutive win.

The Jacks improved to 18-2 overall and 11-0 in Summit League play. SDSU shot 52.9 percent from the field, made 25 free throws and outrebounded the Bison 36-26. The Jacks outscored the Bison in bench points (21-6) and in the paint (36-26).

Individually, Tylee Irwin scored a career high 25 points, recorded four rebounds and three steals. Paiton Burckhard recorded her fifth career double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Myah Selland finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored eight points with Theuninck adding five rebounds. Kallie Theisen added seven rebounds and two assists.

“We played really well offensively, I thought, really throughout the game,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “We had a couple of tough possessions there. We had a lot going on just in motion and focus wise for a while, but we really executed well. We did a nice job in some high-lows, we found people inside quite a bit to loosen them up. Most of those points early were all in the paint and that’s great to see that we didn’t come out and settle on jumpshots. We really rebounded well, too when we needed it. Got some offensive ones and kept them off the glass. We handled some runs. There were multiple runs that they made. They had some 3s to start the game and we got down and they had other chances later to get back into the game and we got a big basket when we needed it.”

After two early baskets by Irwin, NDSU made its first three field goals as part of a 10-0 scoring run to take a 10-4 lead three minutes into the opening quarter. Burckhard’s layup at the 7:06 mark sparked a 14-0 Jackrabbit run to take an 18-10 lead with just over three minutes to play in the quarter. A second chance Bison layup made it a 23-16 game. All together, the Jacks went 10-of-13 from the field (76.9 percent) in the quarter.

NDSU opened the second quarter scoring three consecutive baskets in the paint to make it a one possession game (25-22) at the 8:22 mark. Theuninck’s 3-pointer and Selland’s two free throws made up a 5-0 run to put the Jacks up by eight. As the Bison cut the SDSU lead back to three inside the three minute mark, Mesa Byom answered with two straight baskets to put the Jacks up by seven. Three Jackrabbit free throws ended the half, giving SDSU a 39-32 lead.

The scoring margin reached double digits for the first time when a Theuninck 3-pointer and a Burckhard bucket under the hoop put the Jacks up 46-35 with 7:36 remaining in the third. Three straight NDSU baskets closed the gap to 53-46 and forced an SDSU timeout at 4:15. Burckhard started and ended a 7-2 run, pushing the Jackrabbit lead to 58-46. The Bison outscored the Jacks 6-3 in the final 38 seconds, but SDSU held a 61-52 advantage at the end of the third.

Irwin started the fourth with a 3-pointer, but NDSU’s 10-2 run over the next two minutes made it a two possession game 66-62 with 7:18 to play. Just when the Bison cut the deficit to its closest of the half, Theisen’s free throw and another Irwin 3-pointer stretched the SDSU lead to 70-62 at the 5:14 mark. NDSU’s 6-2 run cut the Jackrabbit lead back to four (74-40) as 2:39 remained, but Irwin took over, scoring 11 of SDSU’s final 16 points to clinch an 86-78 win. Irwin scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Game Notes

South Dakota State improved to 55-39 against North Dakota State in the all-time series

Burckhard’s six assists is a career high

Theisen’s seven rebounds is a season high

Theuninck has made a 3-pointer in four consecutive games

36 free throw attempts is a season high for the Jacks while the 25 makes ties the season high. Both occurred at Montana State Dec. 21, 2020.

Up Next

South Dakota State and North Dakota State face off once again tomorrow night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. inside the Scheels Center.