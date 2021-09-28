Jackrabbit Volleyball picks up first conference win over UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) South Dakota State volleyball picked up a 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17) win over North Dakota Tuesday night at Frost Arena. The win moves the Jacks to 1-1 in Summit action.

Chloe Stitt had one of her best all-around nights in a Jackrabbit uniform, notching 20 kills with a .357 attack rate to go with 16 digs and four aces. Sydney Andrews (11), Ella Thompson (10) and Elyse Winter (10) joined Stitt in double-figure kills. Andrews committed just two errors on 23 attacks for a .391 hitting percentage.

A 10-3 run to end set two gave the Jacks a huge momentum boost through sets three and four. At 15-all in the second, SDSU used four Stitt kills in the final 10 points to take the set.

The Jackrabbits had their foot on the gas in the fourth set, racing out to a 10-5 lead and pushing that margin to 16-8. The Hawks scored four unanswered to put themselves back in it at 16-12, however, and made another push late to trail 24-22 before the Jacks finally scored their set point.

SDSU used two 4-0 stretches in set four to put the match out of reach for the visitors. The Jackrabbits held a 21-13 advantage and went back-and-forth with UND for the final points of the set, eventually winning 25-17.

Tatum Pickar tallied two season highs on the night with 20 digs and seven assists. Carly Wedel had 52 helpers and added 14 digs.

Andrews and Winter paced the SDSU blockers, taking part in five rejections apiece. Thompson had three.

NOTES

notched the most assists in a four-set match this season with 52 This was the Jackrabbits’ third four-set match of the season and the first four-set win

The Jackrabbit defense held Fighting Hawks leader Lexi Ahrens to just six kills and a .053 attack rate

SDSU is 9-4 overall have continue to build on recording the most single-season wins since 2012

UP NEXT

The Jacks will hit the road for a Summit League match at Kansas City Thursday at 7 p.m.