Jackrabbit trio finish season at West Prelims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (SDSU) – Seniors Coby Hilton and Joshua Yeager ran the final races of their South Dakota State careers while Leah Hansen ended her breakthrough sophomore season (freshman track campaign) at E.B. Cushing Stadium Saturday. Final results can be found here.

After inclement weather pushed Friday’s track events to Saturday, Coby Hilton and Joshua Yeager toed the line for what would be the cap on two successful careers in the Blue and Yellow.

The Jackrabbit school record holder in five events (indoor 60m and 200m, outdoor 100m, 200m, 4×100) concluded his career with a 20.68 in the men’s 200m quarterfinals to finish 15th in the West Regional. The top 12 finishers moved on to Eugene for the NCAA National Championships. The no. 12 time was a 20.64.

As for Yeager, the grad transfer from Drake who ran SDSU’s second-best 3,000 steeplechase to win the Drake Relays in April finished his time around the oval with a 9:04.44 and 29th place finish in the West. Yeager broke SDSU’s school record in the 5,000 at the GVSU Extra Meet with a 13:42.52 to put his name up next to SDSU’s all-time greats earlier this season.

As for Hansen, the sophomore who broke onto the scene as the Summit League’s cross country champion and automatic qualifier to the National Championship meet won the 5K and 10k at the Summit League outdoor championships and took second in both the 3,000 and 5,000 at indoor championships. The sophomore from Willmar, Minn. finishes the year having set the second-fastest indoor 3,000 and 5,000 times as well as the second-best outdoor 5,000 and a school record in the 10,000.

Trent Francom continues his senior campaign at 5:30 p.m. PT on June 9 at historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon as he represents the Jackrabbits and competes for a national title in men’s pole vault at the 2021 D1 Track and Field Championships.