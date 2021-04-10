Jackrabbit softball extends win streak to 12 with Saturday Sweep of Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Kelsey Lenox homered three times and drove in nine runs to lead the South Dakota State softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Omaha in Summit League action Saturday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

In posting 8-0 and 9-1 victories in their home opener, the Jackrabbits ran their winning streak to 12 games and remained unbeaten in league play at 10-0. The two squads are scheduled to play another twinbill Sunday afternoon, starting at noon.

GAME 1: SDSU 8, OMAHA 0 (5 inn.)

Lenox hit two-run home runs in each of her two at-bats, opening the scoring in the second inning with a blast to right-center after an Allison Yoder triple.

Cylie Halvorson added an RBI triple to plate Emma Osmundson in the third inning before the Jackrabbits put the game away with a five-run fourth. Lenox homered to left to account for the first two runs while Halvorson doubled in the final two runs after a sacrifice fly by Peyton Daugherty.

Halvorson was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Yoder also tallied two of the Jackrabbits’ nine hits.

In the circle, Grace Glanzer again went the distance, scattering three hits in her fourth shutout of the season. The returning freshman from Sioux Falls struck out four and walked one.

GAME 2: SDSU 9, OMAHA 1 (6 inn.)

Lenox continued her hot hitting with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and a game-ending two run double in the sixth to finish with five runs batted in.

SDSU, 25-4 overall, maintained its 3-0 lead until scoring three more times in the bottom of the fifth. Lindsey Culver notched an RBI single between sacrifice flies by Yoder and pinch-hitter Mia Elliott to push the advantage to 6-0.

Meanwhile, Jackrabbit starter Tori Kniesche extended her scoreless innings streak to 20 before allowing a run in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch.

Halvorson, who was again 2-for-3, plated the first run of the SDSU sixth with a single before Lenox put the eight-run rule in effect with her fourth extra-base hit of the day in five trips to the plate. Lenox doubled her home run total on the season to six.

Culver also contributed two of the Jackrabbits’ eight hits.

Kniesche improved to 12-1 on the season as she struck out nine, allowed three hits and walked five over six innings.

NOTES