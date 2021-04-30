Jackrabbit softball dominates Bluejays in doubleheader sweep

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — On another record-setting day for the South Dakota State softball team, Cylie Halvorson homered in both games of a doubleheader against Creighton and Tori Kniesche fired her second no-hitter in less than a week to help lead the Jackrabbits to a sweep by scores of 9-2 and 11-0 Friday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

The Jackrabbits improved to 34-5 overall and have now won 21 of their last 22 games. Creighton dropped to 14-14 overall.

GAME 1: SDSU 9, CREIGHTON 2

Kelsey Lenox gave the Jackrabbits a 3-2 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, while Halvorson and Jocelyn Carrillo added two-run shots in the late innings as SDSU pulled away for the victory.

Lenox’s eighth homer of the season came after Creighton gained a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the inning. Cayla Nielsen singled in the first run for the Bluejays and Kailey Wilson followed with a double down the right-field line to plate Nielsen. Wilson tallied two of Creighton’s three hits in the contest.

The Jackrabbits tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth on run-scoring double by Emma Osmundson and Lenox. Lenox was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, including the first SDSU run of the day in the bottom of the first.

Halvorson and Carrillo each hit two-run homers in the sixth inning. Carrillo’s was the team’s 54th homer of the season, breaking the program’s single-season record of 53 set in 2016.

SDSU starter Grace Glanzer went the distance in the circle, striking out four and walking only one in improving to 14-3 on the season.

GAME 2: SDSU 11, CREIGHTON 0 (5 inn.)

Kniesche struck out two batters in all five innings and received run support early and often as SDSU put the eight-run rule into effect.

Allison Yoder capped a three-run first inning with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning and the Jackrabbits tacked on six more runs in the second. Halvorson hit her team-leading 15th home run of the season, to left center, to start the rally and Cheyanne Masterson followed later in the frame with a three-run bases-clearing double to center.

The Jackrabbits emptied the bench in the fourth inning and added a pair of runs on a single by Hannah Loving that plated both Caelyn Christiancy and Allison Beaudry.

Masterson and Emma Osmundson each recorded two of the Jackrabbits’ nine hits.

Kniesche, who tossed a five-inning no-hitter April 24 against South Dakota, issued only a first-inning walk as she improved to 18-1 on the season and won her 14th consecutive decision.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are schedule to close out the regular season by hosting North Dakota State in a four-game series May 7-8. The first of two doubleheaders is set for a noon start next Friday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

