Jackrabbit Men’s Basketball signs two

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State men’s basketball head coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of two signees Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Both student-athletes will enroll at SDSU for the 2021-22 academic year aand be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Zeke Mayo and Broden Lien to the Jackrabbit men’s basketball family,” Henderson said. “During these unique times it is more important than ever to find young men that share the same characteristics as our current team. Zeke and Broden fit our group perfectly.”

BRODEN LIEN (6-8 – 220 – Forward – Flom, Minn. – Andrews Osborne Academy)

Will graduate from the Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio in May 2021 … previously attended Norman County East High School (Ulen, Minn.) … two-year starter for the Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl varsity program … averaged 24 points per game and 11 rebounds per game as a junior … posted per game averages of 18 points and 9.8 rebounds as a sophomore … earned Pine to Prairie Conference co-MVP honors last season and twice earned all-league honors … son of Dave and Christina Lien … born July 16, 2003 … planning to major in wildlife and fisheries management.

Henderson on Lien: “Broden brings an extremely versatile game for his size. He is athletic, can stretch the floor and shows a great touch around the basket. We look forward to watching Broden’s game and personality shine as a Jackrabbit.”

ISAIAH “ZEKE” MAYO (6-3 – 170 – Guard – Lawrence, KS – Lawrence H.S.)

Will graduate from Lawrence (Kan.) High School in May 2021 … earned second-team all-state honors in the largest class in Kansas last year … also selected as the 2019-20 Lawrence Journal-World Boys Player of the Year … finalist for the Class 6A player of the year … averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists last year … National Honor Society member … son of Reggie Mayo and Becky Lutz … father played basketball at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College and Tennessee Tech … born December 18, 2002 … planning to major in sports and recreational management.

Henderson on Mayo: “Zeke is a dynamic combo guard that can affect the game on both ends of the floor. He has a knack to score and creates opportunities for his teammates. He will also make a huge impact defensively every time he steps on the floor. Our fans will enjoy him in yellow and blue.”