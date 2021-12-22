Jackrabbit Men take down reigning tournament champ Oral Roberts

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State men’s basketball earned a dogfight victory Wednesday night at Frost Arena, claiming an 82-76 victory over Oral Roberts in front of nearly 2,000 fans.

SDSU (11-4, 2-0 Summit League) shot 52 percent from the field and buried 16 of its 20 free throw attempts. ORU (7-6, 1-1) fought off a mid-game slump to finish 42 percent from the field, attempting a Golden Eagle school-record 42 3-pointers in the loss.

Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman paced all scorers with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Scheierman sank four triples alongside six rebounds, and Wilson was perfect on nine attempts from the charity stripe.

Alex Arians pulled down a team-best eight boards with four assists, and Zeke Mayo had 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting in his first career start.

Wilson and Mayo added two steals each that led to fast-break scores.

Max Abmas and Kareem Thompson led Oral Roberts with 19 points each.

After trading punches early, SDSU took control with a 15-4 run midway through the first to jump out to a 22-14 advantage. ORU slowed the Jackrabbit attack momentarily, but a 9-2 rally late in the half pushed State’s lead into double figures (38-27) on a Dentlinger bucket at 1:56.

Leading 38-29 at the break, a burst of seven straight from Mayo early in the second half gave the Jacks their largest lead of the night, 45-32. ORU, though, roared back to reclaim a 59-58 lead on Max Abmas’ four-point play at 9:34, capping a 10-0 run.

Tied at 68 with three minutes to go, South Dakota State put the game on ice with 10 unanswered of its own out of the final media break, winning its seventh home game of the season.

Game Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 84-5 (.943) at home dating back to the 2015-16 season, a mark that stands atop NCAA Division I teams.

Zeke Mayo earned his first career start and finished in double figures for the seventh time.

earned his first career start and finished in double figures for the seventh time. Douglas Wilson is tied for 37th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,079 points. He passed George Schroeder (1,066) and Gene Zulk (1,073) in the second half is currently tied with Sid Bostic.

is tied for 37th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,079 points. He passed George Schroeder (1,066) and Gene Zulk (1,073) in the second half is currently tied with Sid Bostic. Baylor Scheierman turned in his sixth 20-point game of his career.

turned in his sixth 20-point game of his career. Douglas Wilson is 19 for 19 at the free throw line through two Summit League games, and the team is 45 of 50 in that span.

Up Next

A brief respite awaits the Jackrabbits over the holiday break, as SDSU will be idle until Dec.30 at North Dakota State. That game is part of a two-contest road trip to North Dakota.