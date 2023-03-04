SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Second-seeded South Dakota State grinded its way into the Summit League Tournament semifinals.

The Jackrabbit defense shined in the second half, holding No. 10 seed Omaha to just 16 points in the final 20 minutes. Alex Arians poured in 18 points as SDSU outlasted Omaha 63-55 in front of an announced attendance of 8,608.

SDSU (19-12) will play the winner of No. 3 North Dakota State vs. No. 6 South Dakota at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“The support we get is amazing,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “Fun basketball game and we’re lucky to be moving on.”

Despite going 0-of-8 on 3-pointers, SDSU’s Zeke Mayo finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Mayo made a game-high 8 free throws.

Omaha (9-23) was led by Jaeden Marshall, who drilled 5 3-pointers in the first half. His fifth 3-pointer gave the Mavericks a 26-25 advantage 14 minutes into the game. SDSU held a slim 40-39 advantage at halftime. Marshall finished with 19 points.

Omaha’s second-leading scorer Marquel Sutton injured himself during warmups, did not play and was wearing a boot on his left leg.