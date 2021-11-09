Jackrabbit Men impress in season opening win over Bradley

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures as South Dakota State (1-0) opened the season with an 81-65 victory over Bradley (0-1) Tuesday night in front of an energetic Frost Arena crowd.

Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman each notched a double-double in the win. Wilson posted a game-high 20 points with 10 rebounds while Scheierman tacked on 10 points and 14 boards.

Noah Freidel added 16 points while Matt Dentlinger and Alex Arians joined the others in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Freshman guard Zeke Mayo finished his first game as a Jackrabbit with eight points and three assists.

South Dakota State was 28-of-29 from the free throw line, led by a 10-for-10 performance from Wilson which tied his career high in makes from the charity stripe.

The Jackrabbits raced out to a 10-1 lead to prompt a Bradley timeout less than five minutes into the game. The Braves pulled back to within five (10-5) out of the timeout but that would be as close as they got the remainder of the contest.

SDSU led by as many as 24 and shot 56.3% (9-for-16) from beyond the arc in the opening half. Freidel paced the Jacks with 13 points in 15 minutes off the bench in the first period.

Bradley held the Jacks’ three-point threat in check in the second half and pulled to within 14 (60-46) with 10 minutes remaining but couldn’t string together a run to cut further into SDSU’s lead. The Jacks pushed their advantage back to 22 points with 6:29 on the clock and battled to a 16-point win.

SDSU won the rebounding battle over the lengthy Braves squad, 48-42, and grabbed 13 offensive boards compared to Bradley’s 10. The Jacks finished with 13 second-chance points and limited Bradley to just three. SDSU scored 26 points off turnovers while Bradley scored only six.

Bradley was paced by 15 points from Terry Roberts and 11 from Rienk Mast.

Notes