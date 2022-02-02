BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Wednesday the signings of seven high school standouts and a transfer to National Letters of Intent. The group joins an initial list of 14 student-athletes who committed to further their education and athletic pursuits with the Jackrabbits in December.

“I am really excited for these last additions to our 2022 signing list because all are quality student-athletes who we believe will excel in their roles at SDSU,” Stiegelmeier said. “I am equally excited because of the hard work of our assistant coaches to find and recruit student-athletes who fit our culture. Our 2022 class fits that culture.”

The signees include:

Rhett Foster, 6-3, 175, wide receiver, Smithville, Missouri;

Brody Gormley, 6-7, 225, tight end, Topeka, Kansas;

Bryce Johnson, 6-3, 200, linebacker, Parker, Colorado;

Derrick Johnson, 6-0, 200, running back, Austin, Texas;

Dontay Johnson, 6-2, 170, safety, Fort Collins, Colorado;

Cullen McShane, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Marquette, Iowa;

Dawson Rudd, 6-6, 270, offensive lineman, Claremore, Oklahoma;

Brian Williams, 6-1, 290, defensive tackle, Chipley, Florida (transfer from Valdosta State)

RHETT FOSTER

Foster received first-team all-state accolades during both his junior and senior seasons at Smithville High School. In helping lead Smithville to a state championship his senior season, he caught 39 passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, upping his respective career totals to 112/1,927/8. In addition, Foster was an academic all-state honoree.

Foster also has earned all-state recognition as a hurdler and sprinter in track and field.

BRODY GORMLEY

Gormley caught 30 passes for 735 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to first-team all-city and honorable mention all-state honors at Seaman High School. He also was a second-team all-city defensive player after registering 10 sacks during the 2021 campaign.

He plans to major in sports management.

BRYCE JOHNSON

Johnson served as team captain for two seasons and was conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-state honoree as a senior at Lutheran High School. He averaged six tackles per game with 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups, while contributing 19 catches for 492 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver on offense during his senior season. Johnson was a three-year all-conference selection who earned recognition on both sides of the ball as a junior and season.

Besides football, Johnson has been an all-conference performer in lacrosse and has served as team captain for wrestling each of the past two seasons.

A member of the National Honor Society, he intends to major in human biology/pre-medicine at SDSU.

DERRICK JOHNSON

Johnson was a two-time all-district selection at Lake Travis High School who was honored as District Offensive MVP his senior season, when he rushed for 1,678 yards and racked up 2,429 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns. An all-state honoree as both a running back and kick returner, he played on teams that reached the Texas Class 6A state semifinals three times. Johnson also was honored as his team’s top defensive newcomer as a sophomore.

Johnson plans to pursue a major in business economics.

DONTAY JOHNSON

Johnson garnered Defensive Player of the Year recognition to go along with first-team all-conference honors for Colorado Early College Fort Collins High School. Also an honorable mention all-state selection, he tallied 109 tackles (79 solo) and handled kickoff returns.

A member of the National Honor Society and an all-academic honoree, Johnson intends to major in exercise science.

CULLEN McSHANE

McShane received first-team all-state recognition during both his junior and senior seasons at MFL MarMac High School. His totals over a three-year prep career included 208 tackles and 33 tackles for loss, highlighted by career highs of 82 tackles and 14 TFLs as a junior. He also accumulated 2,968 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns on offense.

Additionally, McShane has been an all-conference performer in both basketball and track and field. An honor roll student, he plans to pursue a degree in either criminal justice or business.

DAWSON RUDD

Rudd was a two-way starter for three years at Claremore Sequoyah High School and did not yield a sack his junior and senior seasons. Conversely, he registered 25 sacks as a defensive lineman, including 12 as a senior, in being named District Defensive Player of the Year twice and receiving first-team all-state accolades in 2021. Rudd totaled 150 tackles over three seasons.

He intends to major in business economics.

BRIAN WILLIAMS

Williams earned second-team All-America recognition for NCAA Division II runner-up Valdosta State during the 2021 season. Also an all-conference and all-region performer, he led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and shared the team lead with 5.5 sacks among his 42 total tackles.

Williams, who will pursue a master’s degree in business economics, has xxx years of eligibility remaining.

In addition, five other prep standouts have been accepted for admission to South Dakota State University and plan to join the Jackrabbit football team in the fall of 2022. Those commitments include:

David Alpers, 6-6, 225, tight end, Sioux Falls

Zach Brummels, 6-4, 190, kicker, Brandon;

Kytan Fyfe, 6-2, 195, linebacker, Grand Island, Nebraska;

Isaac Kracl, 5-11, 180, running back, Crete, Nebraska;

Joe Ollman, 6-2, 210, athlete, Mequon, Wisconsin.

DAVID ALPERS

Alpers made his mark on both sides of the ball at O’Gorman High School as he twice was an all-state selection and a member of the 2021 Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45. Besides being a leading receiving target, Alpers was a standout defensive end who registered 56 total tackles, including 23 for loss with 12 sacks.

He intends to major in exercise science.

ZACH BRUMMELS

Brummels connected on 8-of-11 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards en route to earning all-conference and all-state recognition during his senior season at Brandon Valley High School. He was a member of the Lynx’s state championship team in 2020 and played in two other state title games.

A two-time academic all-state honoree, Brummels plans to major in business economics.

KYTAN FYFE

Fyfe has been a three-sport standout at Grand Island Senior High, including excelling as a two-way player in football. He registered 61 tackles (37 solo) and intercepted a pass en route to first-team all-Nebraska and first-team SuperState honors as a defensive back this past fall. On the offensive side of the ball, he accounted for 29 total touchdowns by passing for 1,589 yards and 19 scores, rushing for 752 yards and eight touchdowns and adding two touchdowns and 100 yards on receptions.

In addition to football, Fyfe has been an honorable mention all-state pick in basketball and qualified for the 2021 state track and field meet.

He plans to major in construction management at South Dakota State.

ISAAC KRACL

Kracl racked up 1,130 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in only six games during his senior season at Crete High School. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry en route to honorable mention all-state and first-team all-district recognition.

He intends to major in business economics.

JOE OLLMAN

Ollman led the North Shore Conference in rushing two times at Homestead High School, but is expected to move to the defensive side of the ball at the collegiate level. His career offensive totals included 2,900 rushing yards, 3,500 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns in 23 games.

A member of the National Honor Society, Ollman intends to major in exercise science.

ABOUT SDSU

South Dakota State has qualified for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs 10 seasons in a row and made its fourth national semifinal appearance in the last five years during the 2021 season. The Jackrabbits also matched a school record for wins in a season during the 2021 campaign, compiling an 11-4 record.