BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Outside of graduating a few key pieces, The 2022 SDSU defense will return well over half their starters from a season ago.

“I think we’re just playing fast. As fall camp has gone on I think that’s the kind of thing we’re hanging our hat on this year is that we’re just a fast defense and we have to play to our strengths and I think we’ve done a good job of that,” SDSU junior linebacker Adam Bock said.

The secondary will boast a plethora of experience. Cale Reeder and Chase Norblade will man the safety positions. Dyshawn Gales and Malik Lofton return at corner, but Steven Arrell and Dalys Beanum will also see significant playing time.

Isaiah Stalbird, Graham Spalding and Adam Bock will be the three main characters at linebacker but there’s plenty of ball players right behind them.

“Linebacker wise this may be the deepest I’ve ever been as far as the number of guys I can rotate and the skill set that’s in the room. The safeties are young but really talented so for them coming around they’ve made huge jumps from the spring to the fall and I would say the same thing with our corners. Our corners have gotten significantly better just technique wise and growing mentally too,” SDSU Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Rodgers said.

While the back half of the defense should be stout, the front 4 may be the unit’s strength with over 10 Jackrabbits who are capable of making an impact.

“When I first got here we didn’t have as much talent as we do now so it’s been a blessing to see guys develop over time and we got to have hard conversations with guys and let them know that they won’t be starting because that’s everybody’s goal at the end of the day, but we still need them to be ready to rock and roll,” SDSU Defensive Line Coach Christian Smith stated.

Saturday the Hawkeye’s offense will present quite the challenge, something the group as a whole is looking forward to.

“Just come out physical, not scared of anybody. Iowa’s a great program and we just have to play our brand of football and if we do that, things will take care of itself,” Bock said.

Kick off time between the Jacks and Hawkeyes is set for 11am and can be seen on National Tv on Fox Sports One.