SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Wednesday is Division I Football signing day across the country and that includes Lincoln high school with one Patriot wide receiver headed to Brookings.

Jack Smith helped the Lincoln football team remain undefeated as they collected the 11AAA state title for the first time in nine years. His talent was recognized before that, when SDSU reached out in June.

“About a week before that, I got a call, and they officially offered me then. And then I thought about it for a week with my family and talked over it with them. And on that day, we knew that it was right. And I texted Coach Rogers and asked if he could call. And I told him that I was ready to commit to this SDSU,” SDSU commit Jack Smith said.

There is plenty of discussion that goes with committing to a college, but for Smith, location certainly played a role.

“It’s close and I want my family and friends to be able to come and watch. And it’s always been a dream of mine to go there. It’s a really good culture, and that’s what I want to be a part of,” Smith said.

Smith once had to face Griffin Wilde in 2022, when Jefferson was crowned champion. Now the roles have switched as the two wideouts are soon to become teammates.

“We have talked a little bit. He was my guide from our official visit and he said nothing but the best things about there and what he’s done this year. I mean, it gives me hope that I can do that next year, and I’m just excited to be next to him and have his leadership,” the SDSU commit said.

Smith finished his prep career with a record breaking 3,242 yards receiving, 217 receptions, and 43 touchdowns and he’s not done there yet.

“The work that is going to need to be put in. I mean, everyone is trying to compete for a spot because there’s only so many that can play. So obviously that’s going to be hard. And I mean, all I can do is put in the hard work every day, in and out, and hope for the best,” Smith said.

The early signing period for college football continues through Friday. The next round of signings will be Wednesday, February 7th.