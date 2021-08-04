Jack of all trades: C.J. Ham provides Vikings with versatility

EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — The Vikings continued Training Camp Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. Once again quarterback Kirk Cousins not in action as he remains in COVID-19 protocols, but the rest of the team remained busy at work.

That included Augustana alum C.J. Ham who’s entering his 6th year with the Vikings, and 5th on the active roster after being put on the practice squad during his rookie year.

Ham has been a key part of the Vikings rushing attack, earning a Pro Bowl spot in 2019. But his role on the team goes well beyond just blocking for the likes of Dalvin Cook, and that’s why Mike Zimmer says he’s such an important player for his team.

“Yeah C.J. is a very, very smart, tough player. You know he’s got the ability to, we need him going for protections we can line him up at tight end, he does a great job on special teams. And then also, if we have to do a one back for some reason, he has to be the one back carrying the ball, he can do that too so,” Head Coach Mike Zimmer said.

Zimmer said he expects to have Quarterback Kirk Cousins back to practice on Thursday.