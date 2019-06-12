Jack Nicklaus returning for 2019 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Record 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus and two-time PGA Championship winner Dave Stockton will be among those participating in an exhibition golf event during the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole match-play exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 21. Two additional golf legends will be announced later. The event highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact on the game and in local and international communities. The series benefits charities supported by the Sanford International.

“Last year’s EMC Legends Series was a fun afternoon spent playing golf with good friends in front of a gallery full of enthusiastic crowds, and I’m excited to come back to Sioux Falls to take part in it again,” said Jack Nicklaus. “The support we felt that afternoon from the community proved that the Dakotas deserve major events like the Sanford international.”

The opening ceremonies of the Sanford International features two of the first families of golf. Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and Dave and Cathy Stockton will be on the first tee as their sons Gary and Dave Jr. compete in the tournament as sponsor exemptions.

Gary Nicklaus recently qualified for the U.S. Senior Open, and Dave Stockton Jr. has two professional wins.

“I have heard the enthusiasm and support of the Sanford International is amazing,” said Gary Nicklaus. “Nothing is better than playing in front of large galleries, and it will be very special to have my parents there as I compete in the tournament.”

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play in this year’s Sanford International,” said Dave Stockton, Jr. “I’m working hard on my game, and I look forward to competing with the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions.”

Tickets to the Sanford International are available online at sanfordinternational.com , at the Sanford Pentagon, Austad’s Golf locations in Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Fargo, Rapid City and Omaha, or by calling 877-748-3376.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is open. We are excited to welcome more than 1,200 new and returning volunteers. Choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.



