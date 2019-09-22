 

Jack Nicklaus headlines 2019 EMC Legends Series

Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Click the video player to see extended highlights from the 2019 EMC Legends Series featuring Jack Nicklaus, Andy North, Dave Stockton and Hale Irwin.

Andy North and Jack Nicklaus grabbed a one hole lead on the first hole, but Stockton and Irwin won the next three holes to go up two.

The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, dropped a 25 foot birdie putt on hole 14 to cut the lead 1. North and Nicklaus would tie the score with an eagle on 16 setting up a tie match heading into hole 18.

On the 18th green, Nicklaus would just miss a long birdie putt and Dave Stockton would sink his shoot birdie putt to give Stockton and Irwin the Legends Series title.

The match raised $95,000 for the Sanford Health Foundation.

