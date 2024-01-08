FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The Jackrabbits closed out a historic season on Sunday having now claimed two FCS national titles, the fans had nothing more than their support to show for it.

The SDSU fan base began cheering for the football team the minute the Jacks stepped foot off the bus. By game time the fans were a bit weary after the Jacks only led 7-3 at halftime.

“The first half, I definitely was a little bit worried, but in the end, we kind of felt pretty strong. The second half was going to be really great. So, just held faith with everybody and it was a great time,” SDSU fan Zolan Clark said.

After claiming the 23-3 win over Montana, fans were thrilled to see their local college have national success.

“It’s awesome. I love football. I don’t get to go to a lot of NFL games, but I get to go to the Jacks games and it’s just as awesome. The Jacks are awesome. This is my last year at school, so it’s the best. It’s great,” SDSU student Nicole Marzahn said.

“This senior class is probably the best that South Dakota State’s ever had, and it’s just a lot of fun to really support them and just see all those different successes and all the wins that they had,” Clark said.

Members of the senior class were able to put on a show for Jacks fans including defensive back Dy’Shawn Gales, who finished the day with 5 solo tackles and one for loss. His family was able to share the moment with him as well.

“Well, I’ve been watching them all his life. He’s been dedicated all his life. He was learning when he was little. So when he got older, I knew what he was going to do already. The way he is now, he worked hard to get here. So it was just education and hard work,” Dy’Shawn Gales uncle Tony Gales said.

As the chapter closes for some at South Dakota State, one thing they’ll always appreciate is the SDSU fan base.

“Jackrabbit nation, we love them . They’ve been like this since the beginning. They always came to support. They traveled real far to get to Frisco and you can see all the blue around, it was about 60/40. I predicted that and it was good hear them,” SDSU senior cornerback Dy’Shawn Gales said.

Jackrabbit fans were able to witness SDSU close out a perfect 15-0 season for the first time in school history.