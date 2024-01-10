FRISCO, TX (KELO) — None can disagree that this year has been a special one for the SDSU football team, but it’s even more special for the guy in charge.

When the SDSU football team earned their first playoff spot back in 2009 Jimmy Rogers was a linebacker and team captain. Now 14 years later, he closes out a perfect season with the Jacks as back-to-back champions.

“Football is what I know. It’s what I think about what I eat, sleep and live for, honestly. And it’s doing it with these guys, that’s what matters to me. It’s the leadership on this football team,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

This season South Dakota State has ranked top 10 in the FCS in scoring offense and ranked first in defense.

“The guys buying into the message of not listening to a bunch of hype. None of this is easy, but it makes it easier to have success when people love being around one another,” Rogers said.

Rogers started as a student-athlete and has continued through the coaching ranks. Players and fans recognize that Jimmy has picked up where John Steigelmeier left off.

“With Stig, he was definitely a steady guy and that’s the same thing with Jimmy. They’re very much the same person as far as their attitude. And just to see Jimmy come in and really just lead this team to another championship was just spectacular,” SDSU fan Zolan Clark said.

“It was different transition, for sure. Coach Rogers, he’s on it, he’s strict, he always wants to win. But he’s coach that’s not going to let you be average,” SDSU senior cornerback Dy’Shawn Gales said.

A transition that became a full circle moment for the the Arizona native.

“I’ve wanted this for a long time as a player, as an assistant, as a head coach. And I’m just blessed to be in this position with this football team more than anything else, that’s what I care about,” Rogers said.

Jimmy Rogers also earned the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the top coach in the country.