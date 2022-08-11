VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD qualified for their second trip to the FCS Playoffs in the fall of 2021. However, they saw their campaign come to a close with a 22-10 loss to Southern Illinois, but now the calendar has turned to August and the Yotes are preparing for this season, where the anticipation is sky high.

“Honestly, I’ve never been so excited about a football team and a season, then I am this fall. We’ve got a great group of young men,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

The USD football team is back on the field preparing for their 2022 season, where many eyes will be on the offense, which returns eight starters.

“That group brings a lot of experience, a lot of games, they’re a very business like group, they’ve demonstrated that on the field, so I think there is a level of confidence in that group,” Nielson said.

“Our confidence is right through the frickin roof. I mean, I’m so excited right now. If we had to play a football game right now, if I told everyone else, lets go play a football game right now and I believe that our guys can execute the right way at the right time,” USD quarterback Carson Camp said. “Granted, we’ve got three and a half more weeks to be better and we will be better.”

USD opens the season with a gauntlet of five tough games, including a trip to Kansas State, Montana and SDSU, while playing host to Cal Poly and NDSU in mid-September.

“Another opportunity to get better. It’s not Missouri Valley football, if it’s not a hard team. We know this isn’t going to be cake walks, we know that, but right now we’re focused on Kansas State,” Camp said.

The Coyotes have plenty of talent returning this year, but that won’t be the lone factor to their success.

“Everyone trusts each other right now. You can just feel the grit and the trust right now. I’ve already said it, but we know what’s at hand right now. We know the task at hand, we all know the common goal that we want and it’s great that everyone knows the goal,” Camp said.

USD will open the regular season on the road against Kansas State on September 3.