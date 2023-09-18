MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — The SDSU football team and their fans flooded downtown Minneapolis this weekend as the Jackrabbits took their talents to Target Field.

SDSU improved to 3-0 on the season, with a 70-7 rout of Drake. The Jackrabbits scored on ten of their first 12 drives, scoring the most points in a single game since 2018.

“Really happy with our offense and really happy with Mark’s (Gronowski) poise. Then the ability to march the field and control the clock. We did what we say we were going to do,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

Drake opened the game by gashing the SDSU defense for passes of 9, 35 and 53 yards. That led to a touchdown and an early lead, but the Jackrabbits responded, allowing no points and less than 200 yards for the rest of the game.

“Some of our errors, they’re not necessarily execution from another team as much as they’re mental bust or not executing the proper technique,” Rogers said.

“We kind of just made the adjustment by staying true to who we are and true to our technique. Focus our eyes and try not to do too much on our own or out of our own responsibility. Everything else just kind of took care of itself,” SDSU linebacker Saiveon Williamson.

Playing at Target Field was special for the Jackrabbits, especially in front of 18,000 fans.

“It was awesome. I mean they really showed out and they were loud. I mean, they got another false start, a couple of them. So just keeping that engagement with the fans and it was really awesome to see,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

The experience for SDSU and their players was unique, but the future benefits may be even more beneficial for the Jacks.

“I think every time that you can be on a national stage at a national venue, it makes a big difference in recruiting. Kids want to come play for a place that really cares about football and I think when you have the opportunity to do this, it shows that South Dakota State cares about their athletics,” Rogers said.

The Jacks are off this week for their bye. They return to action on Saturday, September 30 against North Dakota.