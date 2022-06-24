SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley standout, Isaac Bruns will be the newest member of the USD men’s basketball team in 2023.

Bruns made the announcement of his commitment to USD via Twitter on Friday.

He was named a finalist for the KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year in 2022.

Bruns led Dakota Valley to a 26-0 season, in which the Panthers claimed the Class ‘A’ State Championship.

He nearly averaged a double-double this season as he collected 23.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Isaac will be a senior this fall.