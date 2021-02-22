Irwin named Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State guard Tylee Irwin was named Summit League Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The senior averaged 28 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while adding four steals, three blocks and two assists as she led the Jackrabbits to a pair of road wins over North Dakota State. She shot a combined 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from the field, including 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from the 3-point range.

In the first contest against the Bison, Irwin scored a career-best 25 points and added four rebounds, three steals and a block. On Saturday, she set yet another career high as she dropped 31 points on a 73.3 (11-of-15) shooting performance including 80 percent (4-of-5) from long distance. She added two assists, two blocks and a steal in the contests.

Additionally, in Saturday’s game Irwin became the 39th Jackrabbit in program history and second this season to exceed 1,000 career points. The Wahpeton, N.D. native currently has 1,003 career points and is tied for 38th all-time at South Dakota State.

This is Irwin first time being named Summit League Player of the Week. South Dakota State has claimed eight of the 13 weekly awards this season.

Currently ranked 22nd in the Associated Press poll, State concludes its regular season as it hosts Kansas City, Feb. 26-27. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. each day inside Frost Arena.