Iowa strength coach denies ‘unethical behavior or bias’

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2013, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, front left, celebrates with defensive back John Lowdermilk (37) following their win in overtime against Northwestern in an NCAA college football game in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program. Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday, June 6, 2020, calling it “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account. (AP Photo/Brian Ray, File )

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they allege is systemic racism in the program.

Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday. The move was made by coach Kirk Ferentz in what he called “a defining moment” for Iowa’s football program.

Several black former players posted on social media Friday night about issues they saw in the football program and attributed many to Doyle. The 51-year-old assistant coach issued a statement Sunday on Twitter in which he disputes the claims