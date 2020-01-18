Iowa State outlasts SDSU 22-17

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State took 16th-ranked Iowa State down to the wire, but came up on the short end of a 22-17 decision in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Friday night at Frost Arena.

In having their five-match winning streak snapped, the Jackrabbits dropped to 6-4 overall and 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State improved to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in conference duals.

SDSU jumped out to an early 8-0 lead on the strength of consecutive major decisions by two of its ranked wrestlers. At 184 pounds, 16th-ranked Zach Carlson blanked No. 15 Marcus Coleman, 8-0. A senior from Murdock, Minnesota, Carlson scored a takedown in each period en route to improving to 16-4 on the season.

Tanner Sloan, ranked 20th at 197 pounds, followed with a 10-2 major decision over Joel Shapiro.

The Cyclones responded with four consecutive victories to take a 15-8 lead, staring with a 4-3 decision by 12th-ranked Gannon Gremmel over Blake Wolters in the heavyweight matchup.

As the dual rolled over to the lower weights, Iowa State gained the advantage for good as 10th-ranked Alex Mackall came away with a pin over Danny Vega. Vega, who began his collegiate career at Iowa State, was on the verge of taking the lead when Mackall countered a Vega takedown with a reversal and finished off a pin with six seconds remaining in the second period.

Two more Cyclone wrestlers, Todd Small (133 pounds) and Ian Parker (141) added decisions on the back half of the Iowa State winning streak.

Tenth-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer stemmed the tide for the Jackrabbits by notching a 1-0 decision over Ryan Leisure in the 149-pound bout. Pohlmeyer scored the lone point of the match on an escape early in the third period.

SDSU pulled to within 19-17 heading into the final match of the night as freshman Tanner Cook continue to rack up wins by fall. Cook trailed his 165-pound match against Chase Straw, 3-1, early in the third period before catching Straw in a takedown and putting his shoulders to the mat. It was Cook’s 10th win by fall this season and fifth in dual competition.

The dual was decided at 174 pounds, where 11th-ranked Sam Colbray pulled away in the third period for a 6-1 decision over Jackrabbit freshman Cade King.

Also winning for Iowa State was third-ranked 157-pounder David Carr, who tallied a 16-4 major decision over Colten Carlson.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out their dual homestand by hosting Oklahoma on Jan. 26. Start time for the dual is 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.

NOTES

Iowa State leads the all-time series, 11-2

The Jackrabbits had won each of the last two matchups against Iowa State in Brookings

Zach Carlson and Sloan each improved to 8-2 in duals this season

Pohlmeyer and Cook each upped their dual record this season to 5-1

SDSU received votes in the latest NWCA Division I Coaches’ Poll

#16 IOWA STATE 22, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 17

184: #16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) major dec. #15 Marcus Coleman (ISU), 8-0

197: #20 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. Joel Shapiro (ISU), 10-2

285: #12 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 4-3

125: #10 Alex Mackall (ISU) def. Danny Vega (SDSU), by fall 4:54

133: #17 Todd Small (ISU) dec. Zach Price (SDSU), 11-5

141: #7 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 8-2

149: #10 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. Ryan Leisure (ISU), 1-0

157: #3 David Carr (ISU) major dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 16-5

165: Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Chase Straw (ISU), by fall 3:47

174: #11 Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 6-1

Note: Individual rankings by FloWrestling

