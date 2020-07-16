Iowa, Oregon State to play at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Iowa Hawkeyes will be returning to the Sanford Pentagon in December.

On Thursday, the Sioux Falls-based basketball facility announced Iowa would take on Oregon State in a men’s college basketball game on Dec. 22. TV coverage will determine a start time and tickets will go on sale later.

In a news released, the Sanford Pentagon said it “will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.”