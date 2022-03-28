SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After picking up wins in their first two games of the season, the Sioux Falls Storm suffered their first loss of the year, falling to Iowa 45-31.

Sioux Falls fell behind 3-0 early in the 1st, but then took their first lead of the game on a Tasleem Wilson 2-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead.

The Storm looked to add to that lead later in the 1st, but Wilson was picked off near the end zone by Justic’e King, who returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to give Iowa the 10-7 lead.

Sioux Falls answered in the 2nd quarter, as Bryson Denley punched it in from 2 yards out to put Sioux Falls back on top 14-10.

But Iowa would used a 21-0 run, and outscored the Storm 28-10 to close the half to take a 31-24 lead into the break. They never looked back knocking off Sioux Falls, 45-31.