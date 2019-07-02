Inside the Storm’s come from behind victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Storm are heading to their 10th consecutive United Bowl, but needed a dramatic come from behind victory over defending league champion Iowa on Saturday to get there.

Down 10 in the 3rd quarter, the Storm needed any kind of momentum shift they could get. With Iowa driving to go up by three scores, Sioux Falls got exactly what it needed.

“When they weren’t able to get a touchdown, they were only able to kick a field goal and go up 13 rather than 17, that was a pretty big difference,” Sioux Falls Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

The Storm wasted no time on their ensuing drive, as Lorenzo Brown connected with Damian Ford for a 39 yard TD on their first play.

“We wanted to hustle. We wanted to hurry and we wanted to attack. So it was really about trying to put as much pressure on them,” Riggs said.

After Barnstormers QB Daquan Neal left the game with an injury, the Storm defense took advantage, turning Iowa over on downs and recovering a fumble on its next two drives.

“Throughout the three quarters he made a lot of plays against us. I mean, times where we had him bottled up and it looked like we had a sack and he’d escape and make a great touchdown throw. When he went out, you could see our defense really elevated,” Riggs said.

With the door left open, the Storm offense did its part as Lorenzo Brown threw for three fourth quarter touchdowns, helping Sioux Falls take an eight point lead with under two minutes to play.

“Lorenzo had to make some big throws. He played outstanding. Damian Ford made a spectacular touchdown catch that put us up,” Riggs said.

Iowa would score with 28 seconds left, and had a chance to the tie the game with a two-point try.

“They tried just a fake run, and like a Tebow-style jump pass. We were pretty prepared for it,” Riggs said.

With the comeback complete, this victory marked another signature win for the franchise.

Down 10 in the 3rd quarter, the Storm needed any kind of momentum shift they could get. With Iowa driving to go up by three scores, Sioux Falls got exactly what it needed.

“When they weren’t able to get a touchdown, they were only able to kick a field goal and go up 13 rather than 17, that was a pretty big difference,” Sioux Falls Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

The Storm wasted no time on their ensuing drive, as Lorenzo Brown connected with Damian Ford for a 39 yard TD on their first play.

“We wanted to hustle. We wanted to hurry and we wanted to attack. So it was really about trying to put as much pressure on them,” Riggs said.

After Barnstormers QB Daquan Neal left the game with an injury, the Storm defense took advantage, turning Iowa over on downs and recovering a fumble on its next two drives.

“Throughout the three quarters he made a lot of plays against us. I mean, times where we had him bottled up and it looked like we had a sack and he’d escape and make a great touchdown throw. When he went out, you could see our defense really elevated,” Riggs said.

With the door left open, the Storm offense did its part as Lorenzo Brown threw for three fourth quarter touchdowns, helping Sioux Falls take an eight point lead with under two minutes to play.

“Lorenzo had to make some big throws. He played outstanding. Damian Ford made a spectacular touchdown catch that put us up,” Riggs said.

Iowa would score with 28 seconds left, and had a chance to the tie the game with a two-point try.

“They tried just a fake run, and like a Tebow-style jump pass. We were pretty prepared for it,” Riggs said.

With the comeback complete, this victory marked another signature win for the franchise.

“I think being down double-digits with around ten minutes left and making the comeback rates it up there. I think it was exciting,” Riggs said.

Sioux Falls will face the Arizona Rattlers in the United Bowl on Saturday, July 13th. Kickoff set for 8:05.