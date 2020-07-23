Indians to meet with Native Americans on potential new name

FILE – In a Sunday, July 28, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, has words with pitcherTrevor Bauer, right, as Bauer is taken out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Francona said Sunday, July 5, 2020 that he believes the Indians need to change their name. “I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said Sunday. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians will consult with Native American leaders as they consider changing the name of their franchise for the first time since 1915.

Owner Paul Dolan gave more details on the steps the team is taking taking toward a potential name change amid a national movement to remove racist symbols and monuments. Earlier this week, Dolan met with Cleveland’s players and manager Terry Francona to discuss their views on a potential name change as well as other issues such as social justice and race relations.

Dolan said the team will meet with Native American groups in “the coming weeks.”

