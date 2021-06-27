Indians OF Naylor injured in scary collision, Twins win 8-2



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate, and the Minnesota Twins went beat the Indians 8-2.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital. Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco.

Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way. Clement had the ball glance off his glove for a single. He had a cut on his chin. Played resumed after a 12-minute delay and two batter later, Cruz homered.