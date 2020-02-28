Inaugural Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races taking over Sioux Falls Expo Building this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Race organizers are laying down dozens of gallons of syrup on the floor of the Sioux Falls Expo Building this week.

If you’re wondering why they would do that, it’s all in preparations for the inaugural Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races. The competition features racers driving motorcycles, ATVs, go-karts and outlaw lawn mowers. The syrup acts as a traction aid making the floor sticky. Coordinator Chad Mellenberndt hopes the syrup races will give the local racing community something to enjoy.

“It’s a real racing community and things are kind of dying out and we just don’t want to let it die out,” Mellenberndt said.

He hopes these syrup races will serve as the kickoff to the race season in this region. Tickets are $10 for kids 10 and under and $15 for adults. Gates open at four tonight and 9 a.m. on Saturday.