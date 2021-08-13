In the final minute, senior Garret Boll delivers as Jefferson High School wins its first sporting event in school history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday the Jefferson Cavaliers welcomed in the Roosevelt Rough Riders for their very first soccer match in school history.

The first half was well played on both sides with Roosevelt striking in the first few minutes, but right before the half would come to a close, the cavaliers would knot things up at 1 a piece.

Late in the second half, with under a minute to play, senior Garrett Boll, who just a season ago played at Roosevelt, cut the ball back and went top shelf for the game winner giving the Jefferson Cavaliers their first win in school history.