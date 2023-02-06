Click the video player above to see highlights from Lennox vs. Tri-Valley

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — Porter Ihnen continued his strong junior season as he posted 28 points in Lennox’s 75-48 win over Tri-Valley.

The contest was close after one quarter of play as the Orioles held an 18-12 lead.

However, the second quarter saw a total takeover by Lennox. They outscored the Mustangs 36-8 in the quarter, taking a 54-20 lead into halftime.

Tri-Valley would outscore the Orioles 28-21 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

Ihnen led the way with 28 points. Two other Orioles scored in double figures, including Conner Eich with 15 and Talan Diercks with 14.

Tri-Valley was led by Noah Haynes. He scored a team high 23 points.