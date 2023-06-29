SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Storm) — The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce the 2023 Inductees into the IFL Hall of Fame. The 2023 Hall of Fame class will feature Parker Douglass, Xzavie Jackson, and Tyler Knight.

“As we celebrate our 15th season, it’s an honor to recognize these three difference makers, as they played a big part in the history of our league,” said Commissioner Todd Tryon. “These three highlight what our league is all about. A platform to be great on and off the field.”

All three inductees are all-time leaders in major statistical categories. Douglass is the all-time scoring leader, Jackson is the all-time leader in sacks, and Knight is the all-time leader in tackles. Here is a little more about each of the 2023 inductees.

Parker Douglass was a Kicker for the Sioux Falls Storm from 2009 to 2021. He is arguably the greatest kicker in IFL history. Parker is the IFL’s all-time Leader in career points with 896. He is the all-time IFL leader with 104 field goals and 584 PATs. He was an All-League selection during the 2013 and 2014 IFL seasons and finished his career with a 55.3% conversion percentage on field goal attempts and 90% conversion percentage on PATs. Parker was also a six-time national champion with the Storm.

Xzavie Jackson was a Defensive End for the Cedar Rapids Titans and Nebraska Danger from 2012 to 2018. Jackson is the all-time sack leader in the IFL racking up 81.5 sacks in his career. The next closest has 54. Jackson is a three-time First Team All-IFL selection (2011, 2013, 2016) and was a Second Team All-IFL selection in 2012. Jackson used the IFL to launch his coaching career. He has been the Defensive Coordinator for the Tucson Sugar Skull since 2020.

Tyler Knight was a Linebacker for the Sioux Falls Storm in 2011 and from 2013 to 2017. Knight is the all-time IFL tackle leader. Knight racked up 852 tackles in his career with the next closest having 540. He is a two-time IFL Defensive Player of the Year (2013, 2014), three-time First Team All-IFL honoree (2013, 2014, 2016), two-time Second Team All-IFL selection (2015, 2017) and a five-time IFL champion (2011, 2013–2016). Knight also ranks fifth all-time in sacks with 30.5.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the IFL Night of Champions on August 4, the night before the 2023 Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship in Henderson, NV.