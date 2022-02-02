SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede homes games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

In a press release sent Wednesday morning, the Stampede said the games have been postponed due to ice issues at the PREMIER Center. The Stampede was scheduled to take on Omaha and Sioux City.

“Due to a failure in the PREMIER Center Ice Making Plant, we are unable to have ice in place for this weekend’s Stampede games,” stated Mike Krewson, General Manager of the PREMIER Center. “Our staff has worked tirelessly around the clock for the last several days to diagnose and rectify this issue in time. Unfortunately, when machinery is involved, things break at the most inopportune time. We will continue to work on the issue and look forward to having the best ice for the best fans in the USHL.”

The Stampede says they’re working with Omaha and Sioux City to reschedule the games. The Stampede says fans who have tickets for either game this weekend should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the make-up dates or any other home game this season.