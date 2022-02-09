SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede are postponing another game because of continued issues with the ice at the PREMIER CENTER.

The Stampede announced on Wednesday that the game scheduled for Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers has been postponed.

“We feel awful for our fans and players that we are unable to play in front of them again this weekend,” Stampede President Jim Olander said in a news release. “We were hopeful we would be able to play Saturday, but there will not be enough time to get the ice ready for the game. The PREMIER Center is working hard and we are confident this can be fixed soon so that we can welcome back the best fans in the USHL.”

The Stampede had to postpone its games last weekend due to issues with the ice at the PREMIER Center.

The Stampede says it’s working with the Buccaneers to reschedule the game.