SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is welcoming their newest member of the sports team, Ian Sacks.

Ian is from Mt. Vernon, New York, which is a suburb north of New York City.

After graduating from Iona University, he produced for two years at two different news stations. He then became a play-by-play announcer for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a minor league affiliate of the New York Mets.

Ian’s next step took him to Arizona, where he got his Master’s Degree in Sports Journalism at the Walter Cronkite of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Now, Ian is joining the KELOLAND Sports Team as the Weekend Anchor and Reporter.