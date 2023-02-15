MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings made it official on Wednesday, as they held the introductory press conference for new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

The 41-year-old was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

In those three seasons, the Dolphins went 24-25, but saw their defense improve each year.

Flores spent last season as the linebackers coach in Pittsburgh and now he’s set to bring his style to Minneapolis.

“By nature, I like to be aggressive, not reckless. There’s a method to the madness. There’s a rhyme and reason,” Flores said.

“He’s already had a positive impact here in the short term. I can’t wait to get him around our players. Ultimately, there is nobody better to bring here as we continue to chase that championship standard,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

