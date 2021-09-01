“I don’t take it lightly” Chris Oladokun named SDSU starting QB just months after arriving in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Some may call it a dream, while others call it a goal, but for Chris Oladokun playing quarterback was a vision.

“My Dad asked me, like I always used to watch football growing up and I finally went to play flag football, and he was like ‘well, what do you want to play’ and I was like I told him ‘quarterback’ and he was like ‘are you sure?’ and I was like ‘yeah!’ And he was like ‘why do you want to play QB?’ The camera always on them, they always have the ball, that’s what I was attracted to,” SDSU Quarterback Chris Oladokun said.

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Oladokun would first attend the University of South Florida for three seasons. He would then transfer to FCS program Samford and would account for 29 total touchdowns over two years. But by May of 2021, Oladokun was in search of a new start.

“Transfer recruiting process vs a high school recruiting process is a lot more, I’d say business like, especially Chris being a very mature kid. He’s going to be a 6th year senior, he wanted to know a lot more about us as a football program, the culture of the team, if we had his graduate degree. You know, things of that nature,” SDSU Quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Zach Lujan said.

After arriving at SDSU in early June, Oladokun would pay his dues to earn his stripes.

“In the summer, I think there was a couple guys that would stay late after summer lifts and it was me, another couple linemen, Isaiah Davis and Chris. He earned respect that way and he works his butt off and he’s an awesome guy and we all appreciate him as a leader on the team,” SDSU senior lineman Wes Genant said of the quarterback.

“To be able to lead a team of 122 guys, the coaching staff, support staff and all that, I don’t take it lightly and it’s something I really wanted, that’s why I came here. So, to get that, it was a great feeling.” Oladokun said.

If all goes well and the Jacks do advance to playoffs for the 10th straight season, with his younger brother Jordan playing cornerback at Samford, if the stars do align, there’s a chance the two could play one another.

“My brother brings it up to me about 10 times a week,” Oladokun said with a smile. “But I tell him we both have to take care of business during the season.”

SDSU will begin the season this Friday against Colorado State, which also happens to be Oladokun’s birthday.