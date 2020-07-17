I-90 Speedway’s second season back a stark contrast to first

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway will be the second local track to reopen in the last two years. I-90 Speedway opened last year after a three-year hiatus, and this year’s racing season at I-90 is a stark contrast to last summer’s races.

Weather was the main culprit for canceling most of I-90 Speedway’s races last year. Before its second season could even start, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“You know when we first started the season we didn’t know if we were going to even get to open,” I-90 Speedway Owner Lyle Howey said.

Races finally returned in late May, and it’s been full speed ahead for the track ever since.

“Typically if you’ve got 80, 80 to 90 cars, it was considered a really good night. Well we blew that out of the water this year. One night we had 138 cars, and I think every night we’ve had over 100 cars,” Track Owner Lyle Howey said.

Unlike last year, the weather has cooperated. I-90 Speedway has already hosted more races this year than last, despite only being halfway through the season.

“We’re going to have our eighth race this weekend. so we’ve completed seven in a row, which is quite a change from last year,” Howey said.

In just its second year back, I-90 Speedway has been a popular spot for both drivers and fans.

“We had racers from all over, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa. You know people that have never been to this racetrack because they were just itching to get racing. So it was great exposure for I-90 Speedway,” Howey said.

After a two-week break, racing returns to I-90 Saturday night, with MSTS 360 Sprints and the Paramount Racing Series.