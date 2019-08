I-90 Speedway set to host legends race

HARTFORD, S.D. — The Legends that built the Late Model Street Stock division into the most exciting and storied stock car class in Eastern South Dakota will get back in the saddle for one-time only – and it’s this Saturday night at I-90 Speedway.

In addition to the legends, a full show of the Paramount Racing Series will take to the speedway. The IMCA Sprint Cars are becoming a fan favorite and will headline the series, with the late model street stocks, B-Modifieds and Hobby Stocks also in the show.

Legendary drivers confirmed for Saturday include:

Dave Olivier (driving Zach Olivier’s #71): 6 I-90 Sportsmen wins, 2 I-90 LMSS wins, 1995 and 2003 I-90 Sportsmen champion; 3 Huset’s wins

David Kruger (driving Ron Howe’s #21): 3 I-90 LMSS wins; 27 Huset’s LMSS wins, 1986 Huset’s LMSS champion; 16 Lake County wins

Dana Gulbrandson (driving Cory Yeigh’s #64): 7 I-90 LMSS feature win, 1 I-90 modified win, 1990 I-90 LMSS Champion; 12 Huset’s wins; 8 Lake County wins

Terry Gulbrandson (driving Cory Yeigh’s #64): 3 Huset’s LMSS wins; 8 Lake County wins

Brad Wollman (driving Joel Namminga’s #16): 8 I-90 Late Model wins, 3 I-90 LMSS wins; 15 Huset’s LMSS wins, 1997, 1998, 2000 Huset’s LMSS champion; 28 Lake County wins

Dan Jensen (driving Dave Kuchta’s #27): 18 I-90 LMSS wins, 3 I-90 Late Model wins, 1988 and 1999 I-90 LMSS champion; 17 Huset’s LMSS wins, 1999 Huset’s LMSS champion; 7 Lake County wins,

Paul Poncelet (driving Brylee Gough’s #83): 3 I-90 LMSS wins, 1 I-90 360 Sprint win; 9 Huset’s LMSS wins, 5 Huset’s 360 Sprint wins; 11 Lake County LMSS wins, 8 Lake County 360 Sprint wins,

Mike Ellingson (driving JJ Zebell’s #29Z): 1 I-90 360 Sprint win; 13 Huset’s 360 sprint wins; 25 Lake County 360 Sprint wins

Mike Haugen (driving Tyler Zebell’s #25Z): 1973 Huset’s champ, 25 Huset’s wins

Larry Dixon (driving Travis Schreurs #1): 1 I-90 LMSS win; 10 Huset’s LMSS win; 13 Lake County wins

Don Bickett (driving Matt Steuerwald’s #3): 6 I-90 LMSS wins; 4 Huset’s LMSS wins; 15 Lake County wins

Jake Peters (driving Craig Hanisch’s #45): 7 I-90 360 sprint wins, 2 Huset’s LMSS wins, 11 Huset’s 360 wins and 15 Huset’s 410 wins; 1995 Huset’s 360 champion, 1997, 2006 Huset’s 410 sprint champion; 2004, 2005 and 2006 Knoxville Raceway 360 sprint champion

Mark DeBoer (driving Pat Stofferahn’s #57): 16 I-90 Speedway LMSS wins, 2 I-90 Late Model wins, 2005 I-90 LMSS champion; 2 Huset’s LMSS wins; 12 Lake County LMSS wins

Rick Vander Weide (driving Tim Dann’s #40): 4 sportsmen (stock car) and 2 LMSS wins at I-90 Speedway; 6 sportsmen and 2 LMSS wins at Huset’s and 7 sportsmen wins at Lake County Speedway.